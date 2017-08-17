Riders thrilled with Woodford Island event

AIRBORNE: Angus Baker hits a jump during stage one of the final round in the Under 15 National Gravity Enduro Series at Woodford Island.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: A successful day racing down hand-cut trails on Woodford Island for the final round of the Mountain Biking Australia National Gravity Enduro series has organiser White Lightning Events confident it won't be long before cyclists again hit the trails for competitions.

Event organiser Pam White said the company received many positive reviews after the event on the weekend, which was an encouraging sign for it, Clarence Valley Mountain Bike Club and Clarence Valley Council.

"It was encouraging to us and to (the) council who were the major sponsors of the event, and they were really thrilled with the response we got from the community," White said.

"The whole weekend we had people telling us they wanted to event to happen again and that's a really great response, and we had a whole bunch of locals who came out of nowhere and told us they wanted to help, what we can do, how they can be involved next year.

"It's a good sign and we're hoping to be back next year.

"An event like this takes a bit of preparation, and this year was a testing ground for us and the council because we hadn't done an event like this ever before, so we were all working together to put the event together.

"We've done events before but not to this scale and level, so it was new for us as a club, and council support made it so much easier."

White said riders were thrilled with the tracks on Woodford Island, which were different to some of the larger mountain biking trails in Australia.

"The riders commented on how fantastic it was to have hand-cut trails for them to ride on," she said.

"They said it was exciting to have some- where to ride that is world class and has hand-cut trails.

"They're so rare and fun to go through, the terrain and it feels like you're a part of nature, so that was fantastic, and that's the kind of feel that Blue Derby has, which is a huge bike park, and with people saying it feels like that is a huge compliment."

White also thanked Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council for its support for the event.

"The whole event wouldn't have happened without their support," she said.