Riders to shine light on history

FALL IN: Riders gather at Copmanhurst in June for a trial of the Beersheba Memorial Ride 2017.

CLOSE to a century has passed since Tabulam-born General Harry Chauvel led two regiments of the Australian Light Horse in a mounted charge on the Turks at Beersheba.

With bayonets in their hands and rifles slung across their backs, they fought with the knowledge they desperately needed to take the town and wells to water their horses.

They won, but during the charge 30 men were killed.

Now a strong contingent of close to 150 riders are actively preparing to recreate that journey to commemorate their achievements and loss.

Grafton RSL Sub Branch president Brian Bultitude said people could still sign up to join the ride, but applications for commemorative shirts to wear on the ride close at the end of the month.

"I expect we will have somewhere around 200 riders all up,” he said.

"Facebook reminders have got them panicking so they're coming in quick.”

Among the registered riders will be Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

"They're coming from everywhere. We've got people from Tasmania, Newcastle, Tamworth,” Mr Bultitude said.

"There are plenty of people whose family had something to do with the light horse regiment.”

Riders will gather at the Tabulam race track on October 31, in preparation to follow the tracks of Chauvel and his troops on their training missions to Copmanhurst the next day.

The three-day ride will go through The Broadwater and Hassan's Creek before reaching the final destination, which Mr Bultitude promises it will be a sight to behold.

"You can go and have lunch at the pub and wait for the horses to comes in, and then there will be a service Saturday morning at Copmanhurst with Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons and Kevin Hogan,” he said.

"We do have to remember the part of our oath that says we will remember them.

"The country's got to keep doing their memorials and services. It's all about remembering those who fought for the freedoms we have today.”

Mr Bultitude said he hoped the ride would also increase awareness of the Chauvels and their involvement in the area.

To register, for the ride, contact Ted Brown on 0447473143, or phone the Grafton RSL Sub Branch office on 66424399.