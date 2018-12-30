Riding high in the night sky for the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

Daniel Turnbull gets the full height off the back of this saddle bronc at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

RODEO: He had to fight off a determined effort from a local, but Josh Jones got down to business when it mattered at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

The 20-year-old bullrider from Kingaroy, Queensland qualified second for the eight-man "chute-out", and laid down an impressive ride to take out the $1000 cash.

HOLD ON TIGHT: Josh Jones on his way to qualifying for the final in the open bullride at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo. Adam Hourigan

"The first ride was good, got 79 points which got me into second place," Jones said.

"The second ride, there was a lot of adrenaline going into, like there always is, but it was a good one.

"It's always fun to get back on and keep going."

Jones held off local Ethan McConnell, who impressed in both the preliminary round and in the chute-out, recording good scores on both rides, opening the scoring in the chute-out.

McConnell has risen through the junior ranks of Australian bullriding and was just pipped for his hometown title.

Jones said he had previously competed at Caboolture a few weeks back, and would continue to follow the NRA circuit, having won a few aggregate titles in the past.

Lawrence Rodeo secretary Michelle Firth said overall the whole rodeo was a success.

"We ended up having to restock a few things in the canteen because we had sold out, it was really busy," she said.

"It was probably one of the better Twilight Rodeos we've had in recent years in the end, the crowd was great and one of the bigger ones we've had and we were up on competitors from last year.

"It was also a really good day which does make a difference."

Earlier in the evening there were concerns for one rider in the novice bullride, who fell heavily and was transported by ambulance to Lismore Hospital after he was briefly knocked unconscious and reportedly suffered seizures and a suspected serious concussion.

"We hope he recovers quickly and is back in the saddle soon," Firth said.