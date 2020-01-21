RIDING HIGH: Time to make the cut on Australia Day

Trevor Glassby has the hat, and all the Australia Day decorations, but he had one more advantage over the competition in the Harwood Hotel ride-on mower time trial on Australia Day.

THERE’LL be a lot riding on the Australia Day event at the Harwood Hotel this year.

In fact, publican Mike Smith hopes there’ll be lots riding, as they fire up the good old Aussie ride-on for their second annual Australia Day mower time trial.

“We’ve got a lot of interest from right up and down the Clarence Valley, there’s people who think they’re pretty good,” Mr Smith said.

“Local mower expert Trevor Glassby is going to be back vying for the title, and the stakes will be high.”

Each entrant needs to bring their own ride-on with blades disengaged for the competition over three rounds where the average time will come out on top.

Jaali and Dante O'Sullivan of Harwood take a novel approach to driving a ride on in the Australia Day event at the Harwood Hotel.

“There’s some very tricky turns,” Mr Smith said. “There’s no practice laps, you’re straight up — first run you can get used to it, and by the third lap you’ll have it nailed.”

With an average winning time of “around” a minute-and-a-half, it’s something the young and the old can have a go at, with a new under-14’s category this year.

“There’ll be a few changes to the course this year, and there’ll be some time bonuses and penalties all laid out in the briefing,” Mr Smith said.

“Dressing up as your favourite superhero is also encouraged, and if participants want to arrive early they can walk the course while it’s being laid out in the beer garden.”

Mr Smith said they expected a bumper crowd for the day, with bookings for tables recommended with Family Tree providing music for the event.

Entries must be received by 10am on the day with a gold-coin donation with racing to being at midday.

“The social club will be the scrutineers, the timers, the judges and the adjudicators,” Mr Smith said. “And no correspondence will be entered into.”

Unless maybe you offer to mow their lawn.