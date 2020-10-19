RIDING THROUGH: 'Not even a global pandemic can stop us'

Morgan Pilley working away in the opening hours of the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth at the Junction Hill criterium track on Saturday.

MORGAN Pilley has made a career pushing himself through long periods of isolation, running and cycling through the hills of Europe as an endurance athlete.

For the past ten days, he's been doing it in a hotel room in Sydney.

Pilley is back in the country after flying back from his Italian base, and while he hasn't walked through his front door in almost two weeks, he's been putting his considerable time to good use.

Through his Facebook page, Pilley announced that he, as well as the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House, would again run the Clarence Valley Ride For Youth, raising money for local mental health projects.

The event will be held on November 14 at the Junction Hill criterium track, and this year, the money will go towards fitting out a mobile mental health hub that will travel through the Clarence Valley.

Pilley said this year of all the years was an important one to keep mental health services strong.

"It's been quite a year, and so I imagine there are a lot of people struggling or will be," he said.

"I'm sure the ramifications will continue another 12 months or even two years, with people losing jobs or the families of people doing it tough.

"We really hoped we could get approval for the event this year as we thought it would be quite important to have it."

The event will run under COVID-19 protocols, with no food being able to be supplied as well as social distancing required, but Pilley said organisers were still keen for people to register and come out and support what had become a shared experience.

"It's very much a coming together, I think it'll be good for people to get together," he said. "With a lot of events cancelled and losing the social events, something like this for the community to come together is important."

Money is raised through entry tickets, donations and business sponsorship, some of which have already come in after the event announcement over the weekend.

Pilley was keen to point out that people of any fitness level could support his 24-hour non-stop effort, and said he'd found a few others in the community willing to give the whole ride a go.

"Really looking forward to seeing people, and encouraging everyone to come out," he said. "You don't have to ride, you can jog a few laps or walk around the course.

"The first year I was out on my own, but for the last few I've had people out with me at 2am in the morning to talk to - I basically just talk to people for 24 hours now.

"It really is a great community event now."

• For more information and tickets, visit the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth 2020 Facebook page, or contact the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House.