Riding to help beat our deadliest cancer

Nathan Anson will ride next year's Finke Rally in honour of his mum.

HE has helped people with their own fitness, and even helped save lives with Bondi Rescue, but former Yamba trainer and fire fighter Nathan Anson said he felt devastated on learning of his mother's pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2016.

"I didn't know much about pancreatic cancer, but we sure learned quick,” he said.

In less than five months, their 67-year-old mother went from happy and healthy to passing away from the disease.

"It was completely devastating. (She) had no signs of any illness, let alone terminal cancer.”

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality of all major cancers with only seven per cent reaching the five-year survival mark, and survival rates have not changed significantly in 40 years.

"I wanted to do something to change that. There has to be a change, or at least some sort of warning test like other cancers,” he said.

So, Mr Anson is going to get on his bike to help.

Not just any bike though. Mr Anson will ride his Yamaha WR 450 dirt bike in the Finke Desert Race from Alice Springs next year to raise money for the cause and said despite a long break from motocross, he felt it was something he had to do.

"I've been away for it for about 10-12 years, but I think when I lost mum you do a bit of soul searching, and work out what things you enjoy,” he said.

"I wanted to go back to things that made me happy, and made feel like I'm alive.”

Mr Anson said his mother had always wanted to go Alice Springs, and said that competing in the gruelling rally there would help honour her memory.

"In a sense I feel like I'll be with mum, I can share that experience and I'm sure she'll be watching,” he said.

The rally takes place on the June Long Weekend Next year and Mr Anson will hold fundraisers both on the Gold Coast and home in Yamba.

You can make donations through his GoFundMe page Racing the Desert for a Cure as well as his website https://racingthedesertforacure.weebly.com”

If companies or individuals want to donate services or products instead of money for the fundraising events they can contact him on nathanielsarmy@hotmail.com