Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Anson will ride next year's Finke Rally in honour of his mum.
Nathan Anson will ride next year's Finke Rally in honour of his mum.
News

Riding to help beat our deadliest cancer

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE has helped people with their own fitness, and even helped save lives with Bondi Rescue, but former Yamba trainer and fire fighter Nathan Anson said he felt devastated on learning of his mother's pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2016.

"I didn't know much about pancreatic cancer, but we sure learned quick,” he said.

In less than five months, their 67-year-old mother went from happy and healthy to passing away from the disease.

"It was completely devastating. (She) had no signs of any illness, let alone terminal cancer.”

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality of all major cancers with only seven per cent reaching the five-year survival mark, and survival rates have not changed significantly in 40 years.

"I wanted to do something to change that. There has to be a change, or at least some sort of warning test like other cancers,” he said.

So, Mr Anson is going to get on his bike to help.

Not just any bike though. Mr Anson will ride his Yamaha WR 450 dirt bike in the Finke Desert Race from Alice Springs next year to raise money for the cause and said despite a long break from motocross, he felt it was something he had to do.

"I've been away for it for about 10-12 years, but I think when I lost mum you do a bit of soul searching, and work out what things you enjoy,” he said.

"I wanted to go back to things that made me happy, and made feel like I'm alive.”

Mr Anson said his mother had always wanted to go Alice Springs, and said that competing in the gruelling rally there would help honour her memory.

"In a sense I feel like I'll be with mum, I can share that experience and I'm sure she'll be watching,” he said.

The rally takes place on the June Long Weekend Next year and Mr Anson will hold fundraisers both on the Gold Coast and home in Yamba.

You can make donations through his GoFundMe page Racing the Desert for a Cure as well as his website https://racingthedesertforacure.weebly.com”

If companies or individuals want to donate services or products instead of money for the fundraising events they can contact him on nathanielsarmy@hotmail.com

bondi rescue finke rally nathan anson pancreatic cancer
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HOLY COW! How did they get there?

    HOLY COW! How did they get there?

    Offbeat VIDEO: A motorist's close call with a small herd of lost cattle roaming suburban city streets.

    • 9th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    Come for the silence, stay for the sound

    Come for the silence, stay for the sound

    Music Sennheiser headphones bring back the music

    • 9th Aug 2018 12:28 AM
    Supermarket boss slams council, chamber over carpark

    Supermarket boss slams council, chamber over carpark

    Opinion "This has nothing to do with preparing for IGA coming to town"

    • 9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    VALLEY IN DROUGHT: Farms fight frost, high cost

    premium_icon VALLEY IN DROUGHT: Farms fight frost, high cost

    News 100% of NSW is now officially drought declared

    • 9th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners