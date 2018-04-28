Menu
It doesn’t get any better than the goal scored by Riley McGree on Friday night.
Soccer

‘Definitely a fluke but you have to try these things’

28th Apr 2018 12:18 PM

HE SCORED a goal that is being roundly hailed as one of greatest in A-League history, yet Riley McGree was humble enough to admit he got "a bit lucky."

The 19-year-old - who is on loan from Adelaide United - capped off an impressive all-round performance in the sem--final against Melbourne City on Friday night with a scorpion kick goal, as the Jets reached their first grand final in 10 years.

Executed perfectly, a scorpion kick - also known as a reverse bicycle kick - is something to sit back and admire. And it doesn't come any better than what McGree produced.

"I think I did get a bit lucky," McGree admitted.

"I had the momentum going forward, I just had to swing my leg at it and it happened to go in.

"Definitely a bit of a fluke I think, but you've got to try it to get it."

Coach Ernie Merrick couldn't believe it.

"I have never seen a goal like that and I don't think the keeper has either," he said.

Riley told me has been practising that for the last two or three weeks, and it came off for him. It was a great ball from Ronny Vargas."

