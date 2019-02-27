RING THE BELL: Gulaptis marks official launch of campaign

AS HE launched his Grafton campaign office yesterday, Chris Gulaptis said all elections were a fight and the state election battle wasn't going to be won over the next four weeks.

While he may be facing a challenge from a former boxer, he rang a bell of a different kind to kick off his campaign at large, with town crier Trevor Green sounding the bell to begin proceedings.

And with a Labor campaign that has focused heavily on the $2 billion government spend on rebuilding two Sydney sport stadiums, Mr Gulaptis said if the government hadn't already invested in the region, he'd be upset about it as well.

"I would be critical, but we're spending in the regions, we're not missing out," he said.

"We want to have first class sport facilities because kids and families go to watch sport in the city. Are we going to have to go to Brisbane or Melbourne? Why wouldn't we do it in this state?"

Chris Gulaptis rings town crier Trevor Green's bell as he launched his campaign office in Grafton. Adam Hourigan

Mr Gulaptis said he was asking the electorate to look at the State Government's record.

"Look at what we've done, and look at our announcements and believe in them, because we've done what we said we'll do, and over the next four years we'll see the valley transformed."

He told the assembled crowd that it was evident that for the past eight years in government, the first four were tough for the Clarence Valley, listing the Telstra and abattoir closure as well as the Grafton jail downscale as critical points.

"But now we've seen massive infrastructure investment not just in the Clarence, but in all the regions and the Clarence had benefited - the Pacific Highway is a $5 billion project, the Grafton bridge, the Sportsmans Creek bridge and the jail," he said.

"And now on top of that, we're seeing frontline services, additional police, nurses and teachers, supporting families... kids in preschools, assisting pensioners with the travel card and energy rebates and young kids with a voice in cabinet with a minister for rural youth and a budget behind it.

"We're really trying to look after every sector."

"You can't win an election in the next four weeks. If you haven't done the work in the last four years, don't expect to make a difference in four weeks."