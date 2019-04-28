Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd. Picture: Steve Tyson
The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Riot police break up Sydney party after teenager stabbed

28th Apr 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIOT police have been called in to help break up a large party in Sydney's southwest after a teenager was stabbed.

Police and paramedics were called to a Macquarie Fields home and arrived just after 10pm on Saturday to find a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his torso.

A teenager was stabbed at a Macquarie Fields party. Picture: Steve Tyson
A teenager was stabbed at a Macquarie Fields party. Picture: Steve Tyson


He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition, with the injury not considered life threatening.

The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd.

A crime scene has been set up at the Myee Rd home but no one has been arrested yet.

 

Police at the scene after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

The riot squad were forced to break up a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
The riot squad were forced to break up a party. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

crime editors picks police investigation riot police sydney

Top Stories

    Ghosts eager to continue hot start to Group 2 season

    premium_icon Ghosts eager to continue hot start to Group 2 season

    Rugby League AFTER a break over Easter, the Grafton Ghosts will be keen to get back on the field on Sunday against the Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field

    Rebels out for points against Comets this weekend

    premium_icon Rebels out for points against Comets this weekend

    Rugby League South Grafton up for tough clash against defending premiers

    Riverfront vision to be realised

    premium_icon Riverfront vision to be realised

    News Labor matches Nationals' offer on major redevelopment

    Childs buzzing with new project

    premium_icon Childs buzzing with new project

    News Singer using her star power to create a buzz about bees