Riot police called to wild brawl outside hotel

Five police officers have been injured and seven people are in custody. Picture: Steve Tyson

Five police officers have been taken to hospital as riot officers were called in to break up a large brawl outside an inner Sydney hotel.

Seven people are in custody after the fight erupted outside the venue at Bayswater Rd, Potts Point, on Saturday night.

Police were called about 11.20pm to reports of a disturbance breaking out after a man was removed from the hotel.

Four officers suffered suspected head injuries and a fifth had an injured arm, police said.

Paramedics treated several people who were sprayed with pepper spray.

