'Smells like flesh, faeces and urine': Retiree demands action

STENCH: Ripley resident Maria Baker is frustrated with the stench drifting across her neighbourhood. Rob Williams

THE lingering smell of flesh, faeces and urine wafting through the air is enough to make Ripley residents gag.

That is the message of long-time residents Bev and Ron Profke, who are fed-up with the drifting stink.

What should be a cooling breeze flowing through their windows from the southeast carries with it a foul stench.

"It could be a real rotten mulch smell, it could be urine or faeces together and it can be really sour," Mrs Profke said.

"There are some people who just gag at the smell."

"Old flesh from the meat works - some days, it's just pure urine," Mr Profke added.

The retired couple, who have lived in Ripley since 1986, said the smell drifting from the Swanbank dump was made worse during a hot day.

Mrs Profke said the organic matter was left to "sit on the ground cooking before it is turned" and a breeze would push the stench across to Ripley.

"When we have our 39C temperatures, you can't go and shut your house up or live indoors," she said.

"It stays and lingers."

Mr Profke said efforts to contact the council and find a solution to the problem were fruitless.

"When Pisasale was in at least he'd answer you and talk to you and go get on to EHP and sort it out," he said.

"He's gone now."

The couple's fight to find a solution to the stink began when Mrs Profke started contacting representatives after giving up work in 2008.

She questioned why politicians had not acted on the source of the smell. "They've all got noses. How come they haven't found out where the smell's coming from?"

"You get sick to death of it and it's embarrassing when you've got people over for afternoon tea or something," she said.

When Maria Baker built her Ripley home in 1975, there was no potent smell in the air - but there wasn't water or power in the suburb either.

Her Scotts Rd home was the first in the neighbourhood.

She said the smell began to drift only when the Swanbank dump was established.

"Only now and then you get a whiff of it," she said.

"As soon as the dump came, you could smell it."

She describes the smell as like that of a rotten egg.

Mrs Baker hoped something could be done and offered her own solution.

"Stop dumping from New South Wales," she said.

"It's too much."