Rise and shine Yamba, it's time for Sunrise

Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac gets the crowd going as they visited the Yamba Big 4 holiday park. Adam Hourigan

IT MAY have started very early in the morning, but for some keen locals and some lucky prizewinners, they helped show off Yamba to the nation.

Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac brought the Sunrise crew to the Big 4 Yamba Holiday Park, and as the morning progressed, the locals of Yamba joined him on his half-hourly weather crosses.

And there was plenty of good footage, whether it was the local kangaroos or some of the sights of the park, as the team stopped in for the first leg of their Let's Go Caravanning and Camping roadtrip.

With breakfast sausages, and even a few sneaky Yamba prawns on the barbecue wafting in the background, the crowd, which swelled to up to 50 people later in the morning held signs, cheered and clapped as Australia watched on.

Alongside the Sunrise crew were three lucky families who follow their trip up the NSW and Queensland coast, after winning a competition with video entries to take the trip.

And just like any good live television, there were some classic moments, including brotherly love and even some runaway children as Sam laughed and joked his way through each segment.