Rise in suspected deadly jellyfish stings on Fraser Island

BEACH-GOERS are being urged to take extra care when swimming these holidays after a spike in marine stings keeps LifeFlight Bundaberg on its toes.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Bundaberg yesterday flew a young boy from Fraser Island to Hervey Bay hospital after it was suspected he was stung by an irukandji jellyfish.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it was believed the boy was stung by the potentially deadly jellyfish while in the waters on the western side of the island.

This is the third suspected irukandji incident for the Bundaberg LifeFlight helicopter this week, sparking a warning for beach-goers to have a plan if they are stung by jellyfish on the Queensland coast.

Lifesaving Services Coordinator Julie Davis said there had been scattered Bluebottle sightings on Bundaberg beaches over the weekend but not enough to cause concern just yet.

"If we get four to five days of northerlies, we could expect more."

She said a lifeguard information service would be set up on Fraser Island next Thursday, speaking to campers and boaters about the irukandji activity.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chief medical officer Dr Allan Mackillop said people should educate themselves on what to do if they were stung before heading to the beach.

"Always have vinegar on you. The use of vinegar, applied to the impacted area and then gently remove the tentacles once the vinegar has been applied," Dr Mackillop said.