Shop’s final days sewn up after 120 years

Andy Rawlings will close the store opened by his grandfather in 1898. Picture: Mark Cranitch

ANDY Rawlings heads off to his farm near Byron Bay today, starting his retirement and ending 120 years of tradition.

The family will close Rawlings Shoes and Menswear, in Brisbane St, after three generations serving the people of Ipswich.

The business, which was started by Mr Rawlings' grandfather in 1898, has fallen victim to the rise of the shopping mall and the chain store.

It will now follow the fate of hundreds of similar family-owned businesses across regional Queensland over the past half century.

Rawlings shoe shop in Ipswich pictured in the 1980s.

Mr Rawlings is philosophical about the closure of a business that wove itself into the fabric of the community across two World Wars and one Great Depression, as well as countless booms and recessions.

He refuses to blame the rise of internet shopping for the closure.

Rawlings shoe shop pictured in 1900.

"There is a story in the local paper printed in 1948 when the store was celebrating its 50th anniversary,'' he recalled yesterday, as he was finishing up what he hoped would be his last day at work.

"And in that story my grandfather is quoted as saying that he could not identify one of the old stores that was still in the same hands from the year he started the business back in 1898.''

Business is cyclical, he said, and there had been countless upturns and downturns over the century that destroyed even the most solid, stable family operations.

"But there is no doubt the demise of small, local businesses like this is because of the rise of Woolworths and Coles, and the whole supermarket checkout system,'' he said.

Rawlings has served the people of Ipswich for three generations.

Mr Rawlings, who took over the store in 1970, said his children had pursued other occupations and he was grateful to Ipswich residents who had underwritten a good life for him and his family.

"I'm happy enough; I hope to be up at the farm by tomorrow,'' he said.

But he suspects the loss of locally owned businesses will not augur well for his community in the long run.

"When I earned a dollar I spent it in town on things I bought, or I spent it on socialising and that helped build a strong vibrant community,'' he said.

"When you spend it at Woolworths or Coles it goes straight down to Melbourne.''

The Rawlings business is one of the oldest in Ipswich and traces its ancestry back to Henry Rawlings, who arrived from England in 1863.

The business began trading in 1898 at 137 Brisbane St and remains there until the doors close in a few days when stock runs out.