RISE OF MILLMAN: 'It's a real shot in the arm for the sport'

SURPRISE PACKAGE: John Millman of Australia shows his emotions during the men's singles fourth round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on Day Eight of the 2018. INSET: Darren Crispin.

SURPRISE PACKAGE: John Millman of Australia shows his emotions during the men's singles fourth round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on Day Eight of the 2018. INSET: Darren Crispin. Alex Pantling

TENNIS: US Open surprise packet John Millman is the role model Australian tennis has been lacking for the past decade, says Junction Hill Tennis Club coach Darren Crispin.

Earlier this week Millman shocked the world when he upset former world number one Roger Federer at the US Open, setting up a quarter final showdown against fellow tennis world beater Novak Djokovic this morning.

While his explosion on to the world stage during the US Open has had several media outlets describe him as an overnight sensation, Crispin knows that is a gross oversight.

"It's pretty bloody awesome to see him succeed like that,” Crispin said. "But I don't think this is a one-off thing. He has been building toward this international success for a lot of years now.

"John has had to work hard for his success and I take my hat off to him.”

Junction Hill Tennis Club coach Darren Crispin believes John Millman is the role model young players need. Debrah Novak

Crispin's son, Nick, has had a working relationship with Millman since taking up a role with Tennis Queensland a couple of years ago, and said he had a work ethic like no other.

"Nick was only telling me last year that John just puts in all this extra work on the court,” Crispin said.

"He was really tenacious in that game as well. He probably realised Federer wasn't at his best, but he also didn't let Federer get to his best.”

Crispin said he hoped Millman could become a role model for his students at the Junction Hill Tennis Club, something they haven't had from an Australian player since the retirement of Lleyton Hewitt.

"When you ask the kids who their favourite tennis player is, it is very rare the answer is an Australian,” he said.

"I think guys like (Nick) Kyrgios, he is probably a better player than (Millman) but you always question if he is putting in 100 per cent.

"Maybe he has already got the lifestyle he wants, maybe he doesn't think he has to try hard, but to me that's not the Australian way. A lot of coaches won't use him as a model.

"But Millman, he is the perfect role model. He has had to work hard to get there, and he just keeps grinding. I want the kids to know that to succeed, it is hard yakka.”

As to whether Millman can maintain his dream run and cause another shock against Djokovic today, the Junction Hill coach will have his fingers and toes crossed.

"I hope to hell he wins,” Crispin said.

"He is more than capable and he is playing good tennis at the moment. A lot of this game is the mental side of things, and he has that on his side.

"If the temperatures get as hot as they have in the tournament then he is even more of a chance.

"This is exactly what Aussie tennis needed, it's a real shot in the arm for the sport in this country.”

READ about the Queenslander's tactics for his Djokovic clash on Page 25