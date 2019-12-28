Retail robberies rise in the Clarence

REPORTED domestic violence-related assault and vehicle theft offences have fallen in the Clarence Valley, but retail robberies have jumped almost 30 per cent in two years.

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research quarterly update revealed there have been 180 offences of steal from retail stores between October 2018 and September 2019, with a rise of 28.6 per cent over a two-year period in the Clarence Valley local government area.

Across the state, theft from retail outlets was up nine per cent whereas most crime has remained stable or fallen.

The most commonly stolen item was alcohol, with theft from licensed premises accounting for half the increase statewide.

Several offences were on a downward trajectory in our region, including the use and possession of cannabis, down 37 per cent over two years; and domestic violence-related assault, down 20 per cent in the same period.

There were 185 offences between October 2018 and September 2019.

In NSW the top offences trending down were break and enter, down 6 per cent; steal from dwelling and person, down 2.8 and 5.8 per cent respectively; and malicious damage to property, down 3.7 per cent.

2-year trend and annual percent change (Oct 2017-Sep 2019)