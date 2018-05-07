Rising female star of the Speedway track

14-year-old Kailee Rose is giving the boys a run for their money

THEIR engines roar as they jostle for position. She makes the first lap and is steadily gaining momentum, drifting around bends with near-precision. Just as she tries to move ahead in the pack, a green and gold car darts in front, followed by an orange speedster that nearly swipes her right side. But it doesn't throw her. She holds her ground.

Speedway racing is loud, dirty and overtly masculine. And in moments like these, it's hard to believe that the person behind the wheel is a 14-year-old girl. So, what inspires Kailee Rose, a former Junior Jacaranda contestant to take up the sport?

"I simply love it," she beamed. "There's really no other way to describe it."

Admittedly, motorsports run in her blood, from her father and brothers to her mother Lisa who was club secretary of Grafton Speedway when Kailee was just 12 months old.

Like most, she was taught some basics in the family paddock before moving into proper training and competition.

"A lot of people think we're crazy for putting our kids behind the wheel, but they don't realise this sport is so controlled," Lisa said.

Children as young as 10 are allowed to compete in the local circuit, but before anyone turns the engine on, they must sit an exam and pass basic safety requirements. This includes a timed vehicle exit to prove they can safely remove themselves from potential hazards like engine fires and car roll-overs.

"We wear a five-point harness rather than a normal seatbelt and you get timed how fast you can get that off and out of the car," Kailee said.

"If you're too slow, you don't get your licence.

"You're also not allowed in the car if you're not wearing all of the protective gear, like flame retardant clothing, your helmet and so on."

Since her debut at Grafton Speedway more than a year ago, Kailee is reflective of the progress she has made.

"When I first started, it was really stressful because I was so focused on getting strapped into the car in time and I was so nervous that each race felt so quick," she said.

"Now, I'm more consistent with my speed, I'm looking out for opportunities and taking them. it's not just about driving in a circle, it's about the strategy."

As her knowledge of the track increases, Kailee said her circle of friends is starting to expand.

"For a while, I felt like I was on the outside. The guys all knew their cars, knew all about the mechanics and so I didn't feel part of that group when I first started. But that didn't last long. Now we're really good mates."

Kailee along with her fellow competitors Contributed

Although she admits the sport is still dominated by her male counterparts, Kailee said that once the helmet goes on, gender takes a back seat.

"The boys don't treat me any different," she said.

"Once I put the gear on, I'm just like anyone else, which is the way it should be."