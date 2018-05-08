Rising female star of the Speedway track

THEIR engines roar as they jostle for position. She makes the first lap and is steadily gaining momentum, drifting around bends with near-precision. Just as she tries to move ahead in the pack, a green and gold car darts in front, followed by an orange speedster that nearly swipes her right side. But it doesn't throw her. She holds her ground.

Speedway racing is loud, dirty and overtly masculine. And in moments like these, it's hard to believe that the person behind the wheel is a 14-year-old girl. So, what inspires Kailee Rose, a former Junior Jacaranda contestant to take up the sport?

