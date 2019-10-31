Menu
GUN: Rebels' Keaton Stutt helped his side to the under-14 grand final. Mitchell Keenan
Rugby League

Rising Rebel to join Ghosts duo at Gold Coast Titans Academy

Mitchell Keenan
by
31st Oct 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Clarence Valley multi-sports star Keaton Stutt has gained selection into the Gold Coast Titans Elite Academy after impressing with the South Grafton Rebels under-14s en route to the Group 1 grand final.

Stutt's achievements this year have included another title with the Grafton High School hockey side at the Combined High Schools competition, a joint gold medal with NSW at the under-13 hockey championships and a trip to Port Macquarie with the Group 1 Taipans representative side.

The crafty play-maker has also had a hot start to the 2019/20 GDSC Premier League season after some top quality statistics both bowling and batting.

Stutt will join Grafton Ghosts under-13 juniors Lockie McLaughlin and Josh Donovan after being noticed by scouts during the Group 1 season.

The three boys will commence training on November 19, travelling to Ballina every Tuesday to partake in the academy led by top coaches.

