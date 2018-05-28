Rising star de Minaur targets French Open breakthrough

WILDCARD: Alex de Minaur will line up against British no.1 Kyle Edmund in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

WILDCARD: Alex de Minaur will line up against British no.1 Kyle Edmund in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. LUKAS COCH

ALEX de Minaur "can't wait" to launch his French Open campaign as he plots a first-round boilover to ignite Australia's singles assault at Roland Garros.

Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal with an elbow injury and Ajla Tomljanovic's 7-5 6-3 loss to Ukrainian title force Elina Svitolina have reduced Australia's Paris contingent to 10 heading into day two.

Bernard Tomic, Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson have first-round assignments on Monday night before de Minaur opens his tournament on Tuesday.

Granted Australia's reciprocal wildcard after a dazzling opening to 2018, de Minaur faces 16th seed Kyle Edmund and is intent on taking it to Britain's best men's hope.

Edmund has enjoyed his own rapid rankings rise this year to usurp Andy Murray as UK No.1, but the Australian Open semi-finalist holds no fears for de Minaur.

With Lleyton Hewitt in his corner, the teenager already boasts Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic and Melbourne Park semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco among his growing list of big-name scalps this year.

De Minaur also pushed the Open's second seed, German star Alexander Zverev, to a fifth-set tiebreaker in Australia's Davis Cup tie in February to round out a breakout Australian summer highlighted by charges to the final in Sydney and semis in Brisbane.

Now the Sydney-born, Spain-based 19-year-old is relishing the prospect of showcasing his clay-court prowess on his favourite surface in Paris.

"I'm so excited to be playing at Roland Garros," the former Wimbledon junior finalist said.

"It's always amazing to play at grand slam level and I'm grateful to Tennis Australia for the opportunity.

"I've had some good results this year and I want to keep going.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out there and competing and fighting hard and hopefully getting the win. I can't wait."

Edmund beat de Minaur 6-2 7-5 in Estoril this month but payback would open up the draw for a potential run for the world No.106, who missed direct entry in Paris by only one rankings spot.

Kyrgios's withdrawal has left Tomic facing a yet-to-be-determined "lucky loser" from qualifying.

Victory would vault Tomic into the second round in Paris for only the fourth time in nine attempts, an unimaginable scenario given the one-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist had been winless since January until breaking the drought last month.

Tomic has since won seven consecutive matches on European clay.

Ebden takes on Italian Thomas Fabbiano in his opener, while Thompson plays Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud.

- AAP