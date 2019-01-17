Concern for star Crow at training

Tom Doedee in action for the Crows last season. Picture: Getty Images

Ace Adelaide defender Tom Doedee has left the training track on Thursday morning with an apparent injury.

The 2018 AFL Rising Star runner-up completed the warm-up and some kicking drills before speaking to a trainer and heading downstairs for treatment.

The club is yet to confirm what Doedeeâ€™s problem was.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a standout debut season for Adelaide.

After being a shock first-round draft selection (No. 17 overall) in 2015, he spent two years refining his game in the SANFL before debuting in round one last year against Essendon and playing 20 games.

He suffered a broken collarbone in round 22 against North Melbourne and missed the final round against Carlton.

An excellent intercept marking defender, Doedee averaged 18 disposals and six marks.

He finished second in the Rising Star behind Collingwood forward Jaidyn Stephenson.