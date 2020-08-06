RISING STAR: Simmons scores junior sports award

Lower's Maison Simmons in action during the under-12 Interdistrict match between Lower Clarence and Clarence River at Wherrett Park on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

BEFORE 2019 Maclean cricketer Maison Simmons had never scored a century.

One year later, he has a whopping four 100s to go with a handful of representative call-ups, his latest earning him the Grafton Shoppingworld Junior Sportsperson of the Month award.

For Simmons, sport is a big part of his life and he cherishes the friends he has made on the pitch.

“I love cricket but most of all I love playing with my mates. I’ve played in and captained some good sides over the last year,” Simmons said.

Simmons also plays rugby union for the Yamba Buccaneers and will juggle duties as he commences North Coast Academy representative training on Sunday after Friday night footy.

A Maclean Public School student, Simmons was part of the squad that travelled to PSSA Championships in Wollongong last year.

Simmons also shone with Lower Clarence Cricket Association’s representative side, scoring 92 against Coffs Harbour before claiming a mammoth 121 retired against Valleys.

Simmons’ mother Nicole Makepeace said Maison’s dedication is a huge part of his success.

“He loves his sport. He trains very hard and he’s incredibly dedicated to everything he does,” Makepeace said.

“Not only is he a good player, but he is a great sport and loves to put in the work for his teammates.”

With an impressive year behind him, Simmons has his sights set on representing not only his region or state, but his country as well.

“I’d love to play for Australia. I wouldn’t mind what type I was playing, I’d take a call-up anywhere in the national team. That’s the dream,” he said.

An integral member of Harwood Cricket Club’s junior and third grade sides, Simmons will get his chance to shine in the North Coast Premier League and beyond in the years to come.