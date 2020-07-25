RIVALS: Renewed Tigers face AFL foes 15 years in making

The Grafton Tigers proved too strong in an upset over defending premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers in round one of the AFL North Coast season on Saturday, July 18. Photo: Brad Greenshields

The Grafton Tigers proved too strong in an upset over defending premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers in round one of the AFL North Coast season on Saturday, July 18. Photo: Brad Greenshields

AUSSIE RULES: Intrigue surrounds round 2 of the AFL North Coast Senior Competition which features two teams playing each other for the first time in 15 years; one a returning old force, and the other a shock frontrunner.

The last time the Grafton Tigers faced off against the Northern Beaches Blues was all the way back in 2005. At that time, the Tigers club was only in its fourth year of existence and was yet to claim either of its two premierships. The Blues were known as the Woolgoolga Blues and were the most successful club in league history, but after 14 years out of the game that mantle has now been passed.

When the Blues returned last season the two club’s teams were in separate grades so didn’t face off at any point. In fact, the two clubs worked together and supported each other on and off the field so it’s expected that the soon to be ignited rivalry will be a friendly one.

Going into this match at home, the Tigers find themselves in the unusual position of favourites following last week’s surprise victory over the reigning premiers. The Tigers have had a good crop of young players for the last couple of seasons but have missed having the support of a core of experienced older players to lead the way.

The return of coach Adi Campbell has players like Benny Holder, Mitch Lollback, Lee Anderson, and Luke Stanford return to the playing ranks to fill that badly needed void, although Anderson is expected to miss this week with a hamstring injury.

The Blues were a revelation in 2019, returning to the competition and narrowly claiming the Reserve Grade Premiership, thereby laying the platform for the move into the Senior Grade this season. The recruitment of established players such as Chris Frangos and Shannon Burow adds to the return to the code of 2016 League Best and Fairest winner Fraser Duryea and boosts the quality of the top grade team.

In the other match for the male round, Sawtell Toormina Saints and Coffs Harbour Breakers will renew their hotly contested rivalry in the first local derby of the year at Richardson Park.

The Saints had a good first up win in Port Macquarie last round and will be looking to keep momentum going in the right direction. The team is benefiting from the input of a group of Under 17 tyros including Tyler Donovan, Ronan Singleton, and Jonah Horan whose youth team had the bye in round 1. This week the youngsters will have to manage the load of two matches when they back up for seniors on Saturday having played in the first night game of the year when they clash with the Breakers under 17 team on Friday night.

Breakers were stung by last week’s loss but coach David Velt won’t be hitting the panic button any time soon. Several troops were missing last week and their potential return will be closely monitored, while captain Aden Wallace avoiding further sanction for a trip will be a boost.

The women’s match is also between Sawtell Toormina Saints and Coffs Harbour Breakers where a strong rivalry already exists.

The Saints had a scare last week against a fast finishing Blues outfit where they managed to hold on and record the win. They will be without Bec Minichilli who sustained a neck injury, but were impressed by the debuts of Chloe Grey, Sahara Elfar, and Olivia Jogever who will only benefit from more cohesion with each extra game played with their new teammates.

The Breakers had a fantastic home and away season last year but were disappointed with the way they bowed out of the Finals race.

Although they had the round 1 bye coach Brad Giri was able to arrange an intra-club match to sharpen up match fitness and senior players such as Katika Adams, Cass Ronalds, and Bella Crawley will be chomping at the bit to get into a competitive match.