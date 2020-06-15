RIVALS UNITE: Sporting codes on the same playing field

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood shakes Billy Kerr's hand after the Brothers batsman scored 98 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval in 2017.

FEARS of a winter and summer sport clash have been eased after major state sporting organisations came to an agreement last week.

The agreement comes in light of the NSW Government's announcement last week that all community sport could recommence from July 1.

Cricket NSW, NSW Rugby League, Football NSW, NSW Rugby Union and AFL NSW/ACT have agreed to co-operate on any shared grounds and facilities.

Several Clarence Valley sporting facilities, including McKittrick Park and Yamba Sports Fields, are used by both cricket and football codes.

The agreement concludes that the NSW winter sport community are to finish no later than October 11 this year, and community cricket competitions to end no later than April 5 next year, including all finals.

The united approach comes in response to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions delaying the start of 2020 winter sport competitions.

All participants are to continue to work together to manage exceptions to ground access and the agreed season changeovers, with a strong regard to the conduct of high-level competitions.

The CEOs of the state sporting organisations, Lee Germon from Cricket NSW, Dave Trodden from NSW Rugby League, Paul Doorn from NSW Rugby Union, Stuart Hodge from Football NSW and Tiffany Robertson from AFL NSW/ACT, welcomed the agreement.

"This show of unity and ­collaboration comes during a period of dramatic impact for sport in our state," the CEOs said in a joint statement.

"In NSW, bushfires, smoke, heat and floods, all contributed to a significant loss of cricket matches before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most finals.

"Likewise, COVID-19 has cost the football codes up to half their seasons.

"We all know how important it is to our communities to be able to play sport at all ages and all levels.

"The intent of this agreement is that we want to provide the opportunity for girls and boys, women and men, to play the sport they love this season, while supporting the many volunteers who give so much to our respective community sporting clubs and associations."

While often rivals, the codes committed to the agreement in solidarity for the community.

"This agreement clearly puts community sport as the central focus of all the sporting codes," they said.

"We collectively thank local councils ... and our incredible volunteers for their patience and support.

"We are committed to providing a safe and carefully managed environment - now let's all get back on the field and enjoy our sport."

The full agreement can be viewed at the above organisations' respective websites.