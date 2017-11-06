News

River Feast fine finale for festival

HOMEGROWN TALENT: Tullara Connors plays at the Jacaranda River Feast.
NOT even a shower of rain could deter Jacaranda Queen's party member Rachael Noakes as she added her voice to the River Feast event at Memorial Park.

Starting in the early afternoon, the crowds flooded from the float procession to the boutique food event at Memorial Park, with lines stretching back waiting for food.

Whether it was tacos, paella or pizza, and plenty of sweet delights, the newly-minted finish to the Saturday festival events attracted a crowd.

Finishing off the entertainment, Grafton's Tullara Connors paid tribute to the organisers and volunteers of the festival, while playing songs from her new EP, as well as some she had played on the riverside stage in the years before.

Staying late into the night, people watched the entertaiment through big screens atop Memorial Park while relaxing in a picnic environment.

