River lights up as festival goes out with a bang

Junior Jacaranda princess Tahlia O'Hara and Junior Jacaranda Queen Holly Blundell look up at the fireworks from the Jacaranda Riverlight Festival. Adam Hourigan Photography

THERE was dancing, screaming and singing, and they weren't even on stage.

The kids of Grafton rushed the riverbank Friday night to see the show-ending fireworks display of the newly named Jacaranda Riverlight Festival.

Formerly the Venetian Carnival, the show took on a familiar theme, with musical acts presented from local schools, studios and community groups to an appreciative crowd both watching from the terraces near the Rowing Club, and on the big screen in Memorial Park.

And one of the most excited to be part of the action was Junior Jacaranda Queen Holly Blundell said the night was one she always looked forward to, although the fireworks did bring up some vivid early memories

"I remember when I was really young, I used to ask Dad to get me some earmuffs because they were too loud for my ears.

Miss Blundell said she'd been part of the carnival for many years through dance, choirs and other performances.”

"When I was in Year 2 I performed an Indian dance with the school, which was a fun time being the star of the show,” she laughed.

"(Jacaranda) has been a great time, it's been great to hang out with the girls, have fun with them, and been a great experience all up.”

The large crowd was kept entertained by a constant stream of performers, headlined by the Pitt Family circus, who managed to include family members as young as six in thrilling acts of acrobatics and balance.