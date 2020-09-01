RIVER OF DREAMS: Bass fishing comp sign of recovery

Bass fishing action will return to the Clarence River at Copmanhurst this weekend for the Wild River Bass Classic.

ANGLERS keen to wet a line and reel in a bass have received good news with this weekend’s Wild River Bass Classic the first Clarence Valley Council sponsored event to go ahead since January.

Council’s event development officer Alicia Savelloni said the sponsorship funds have allowed this long standing event to go ahead with new COVID-19 safe measures in place.

“It’s important that events that we support can take place safely,” she said.

“The $1500 sponsorship from council is being used to ensure that social distancing is observed and that event organisers can offer the appropriate space to participants throughout the two-day event.

“It’s exciting to see an event happen in this difficult time, especially one that utilises and promotes our biggest natural asset, the Clarence River.

“As most of us know, events provide a boost to the local economy through visitors spending on accommodation, food, petrol and gifts.

Wild River Bass Classic organiser Dave Copperthwaite thanked Clarence Valley Council for its support and said there was no better river than the Clarence River.

“There are 80 participants this year and everyone is very excited that the bass fishing classic can go ahead, even though the numbers have been restricted compared to previous years,” he said.

“The Wild River Bass Classic gives people a chance to pit their wits against the fish and for some this can be a frustrating activity.

“Fish that are 60cm in length are known as the unicorn fish where as most competitors will be happy to catch anything around 50cm.”

This year the leaderboard will be updated live via an online app. Contestants will use the app to upload pictures of their fish in real time. All fish are released immediately after being photographed and this app enables this process to happen quickly to reduce any stress on the fish.