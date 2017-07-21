RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

Grafton High students Lily Robertson and Georgia Watts presented to councillors about the Clarence River Masterplan.

GRAFTON High School year 9 students Lily Robertson and Georgia Watts have turned a school project into a petition that could affect the development of the Grafton riverfront.

This year, the pair in one of the school's Gold classes for high achieving students, started a project looking at the use of the river in Grafton as their project for Inquiry Based Learning.

"When we started at the beginning of the year we discovered the council had developed a Masterplan for the river," Lily said.

"What surprised us the most was it seemed like nothing had been done about it."

Both students are avid users of the river.

"We come down to the river for picnics," Georgia said.

"We'll go for walks and rides along and do some paddle boarding, but it's not as easy as it should be."

Both students said the lack of access to the river bank and the absence of things like river front cafes and kiosks would contribute to the low usage.

For their ILB project the pair have kept journals where they've collected information and jotted down their ideas for the river front. They also gathered 505 signatures on a petition calling for better facilities for the river front.

Earlier this month, they presented their journals and ideas to the Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community meeting.

"We were amazed at how interested all the councillors were about what we had done," Lily said.

"All of them talked about our presentation and asked questions and congratulated us on what we'd done," Georgia said.

Lily said drawing up the petition was a valuable learning experience.

"It is actually our second petition," she said.

"We drew up one to begin with, but hardly anyone was interested.

"We had to look at what we were asking people to sign. We included a picture from the Masterplan and more information and people were really happy to sign."

Georgia said the response from the councillors could just be the beginning.

"After we gave the presentation, a couple of the council people came outside to talk to us," she said.

"They said it would be a good idea for us to take this to the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and the Member for Page Kevin Hogan to see if they could help with the money for this.

"They said they would go along with us to them to help it along."