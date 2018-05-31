River of Learning artwork's shine

One of the judges Pat Riordan at the River of Learning Exhibition.

MACLEAN High School's River of Learning began to embed Aboriginal culture and the Yaegl culture into their school nine years ago.

Founded from a small information night and welcome to the school for Year 7 parents, it's grown to become a part of the school's learning programs and acknowledgement of Yaegl culture.

The partnership is with the school, the Aboriginal community, the Yaegl elders and Macquarie University. Maclean High School deputy principal instructional leader Liza Hamilton said it gives every child a deeper understanding of Yaegl culture and the Aboriginal perspective.

As they embed culture starting in Year 7, every one of their students have had the experience of one-on-one interactions with Aboriginal elders.

On Tuesday afternoon the Old Kirk Yamba Museum opened its doors to the schools artworks apart of the program, for the River of Learning Art Competition with the theme What Country Means to Me.

The theme asked students to reflect on the various meanings of country and what it means to them.

She said its great for the River of Learning to be taken from the school and out into the community.

Exhibitors of the gallery included Maclean High School, Iluka, Yamba, Chatsworth, Palmers Island, Gulmarrad and Lawrence Public Schools.

This was in the lead up to the River of Learning celebration day at Maclean High School held on Wednesday where the students had the chance to play Aboriginal games, show exhibits classes had done and had a formal ceremony with singing and dancing.