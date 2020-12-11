Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Previous floodwaters in the Orara Valley.
Previous floodwaters in the Orara Valley.
Weather

River on flood watch as big rains predicted

Adam Hourigan
11th Dec 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Orara River has been placed on a flood watch by the Bureau of Meteorology as heavy rain is expected to lash the east coast over the course of this weekend.

A developing coastal trough is forecast to bring widespread rainfall to the Mid North Coast tonight and tomorrow. Some intense falls are likely. This weather system is then expected to track northwards on Saturday.

>>> RELATED: 300mm rain expected as area to get a drenching

The bureau indicated a river rise was not expected to arrive until Saturday, and combined with high water levels from spring tides added to the risk of flooding in lower tidal areas.

“Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced by topography or thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding,” the bureau said.

The Northern Rivers SES advised taking the following steps ahead of the expected rain:

  • Find out about the local flood history;
  • Know the heights at which your home, business and/or property could be affected by floodwater;
  • Know how you may be warned of possible flooding;
  • Always drive to the road conditions.

“NSW SES urges residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads, especially if you are driving in upper catchment areas where low lying causeways overflow and are dangerous to cross when flooded,” NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said.

The heaviest rainfalls in the Clarence Valley overnight were to the south with Glenreagh recording 37mm, Nymboida 28mm, Wooli 21mm and Grafton 12mm.

bureau of meteorology clarence flooding clarence weather flood warnings flood watch la nina la nina 2020 orara river
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Fiery crash claims second life

      Fiery crash claims second life
      • 11th Dec 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        FINALLY! Pacific Highway upgrade gets completion date

        Premium Content FINALLY! Pacific Highway upgrade gets completion date

        News "This is certainly an historic event for our community. It is now a safer road, there will be less fatalities and quicker travel times."

        CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        Premium Content CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        News Incidents of cars mounting kerb and crashing into shops more common, as three...

        Daily Catch-up: December 11, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 11, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        Premium Content No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        News Aussie holiday-makers are frantically snapping up hotspots