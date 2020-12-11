River on flood watch as big rains predicted

THE Orara River has been placed on a flood watch by the Bureau of Meteorology as heavy rain is expected to lash the east coast over the course of this weekend.

A developing coastal trough is forecast to bring widespread rainfall to the Mid North Coast tonight and tomorrow. Some intense falls are likely. This weather system is then expected to track northwards on Saturday.

The bureau indicated a river rise was not expected to arrive until Saturday, and combined with high water levels from spring tides added to the risk of flooding in lower tidal areas.

“Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced by topography or thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding,” the bureau said.

The Northern Rivers SES advised taking the following steps ahead of the expected rain:

Find out about the local flood history;

Know the heights at which your home, business and/or property could be affected by floodwater;

Know how you may be warned of possible flooding;

Always drive to the road conditions.

“NSW SES urges residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads, especially if you are driving in upper catchment areas where low lying causeways overflow and are dangerous to cross when flooded,” NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said.

The heaviest rainfalls in the Clarence Valley overnight were to the south with Glenreagh recording 37mm, Nymboida 28mm, Wooli 21mm and Grafton 12mm.

