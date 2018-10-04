Menu
Artist impression of the Maclean Riverside Precinct stage 2.
Council News

RIVER REVAMP: Riverside Precinct work begins

by Caitlan Charles
4th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
IT'S BEEN in the works for a long time, but the next stage of the Maclean Riverside Precinct will start in the next few weeks.

This area encompasses the park in front of the court house and the area around the boat ramp and along the waterfront to behind the Maclean Hotel (Top Pub).

The space, according to Clarence Valley Council, will act as a community hub tying in with the surrounding buildings and shared spaced.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the second stage of the riverside precinct plan was aimed at providing more opportunities for Maclean residents and visitors to access the river.

"The river is one of the town's greatest attractions and we want to make sure we make it as accessible as possible,” he said.

"It has been the ambition of many community and business groups for many years and it's great to see it happening.

"This second stage, which is largely funded through a Federal Government grant, will feature an all accessible pathway from MacNaughton Place to an area behind the Maclean Hotel and will be terrific place for people to go for lunch, a walk or just relax.”

There are three elements of the upgrade, including the link precinct which will be a walkway from MacNaughton Place to the Riverside common area behind the Clarence Hotel.

There will be shaded seated areas along the pathway.

The second section is on the southern side of the boat ramp which will have a viewing deck, which extends over the water, sandstone block steps for seating, widened pedestrian path and shaded street parking.

The final section will be the court house precinct, will will have more sandstone seating, more trees, a feature road pavement to highlight the historical aspects of the precinct.

Council said throughout the project, there may be some interruptions to parking at the back of the Maclean Hotel.

