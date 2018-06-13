Man, 45, missing after falling into Richmond River

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was involved in a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn tonight.

UPDATE, 6.40am: A MAN who was seen falling into the Richmond River at Woodburn last night remains missing despite a major search and rescue operation.

The operation initially commenced around 9pm last night following a report of a 45-year-old male who was seen falling into the Richmond River.

The Woodburn SES unit deployed boats and spotlights, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter assisted from the air.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Doug Conners said this morning the operation was "ongoing" and would resume this morning with assistance from the SES.

Police divers will also be arriving from Sydney during the morning to join the search.

More information to come.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services are conducting a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn.

Residents are reporting the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, SES and police have been searching the river by air and boat with spotlights since about 9pm.

Resident Samantha Elley said she heard emergency services were searching for a person in the river.

She said they were alerted to the search by sirens and the helicopter flying low overhead with search lights on.