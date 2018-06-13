Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was involved in a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn tonight.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was involved in a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn tonight. Contributed
Breaking

Man, 45, missing after falling into Richmond River

Cathy Adams
by
12th Jun 2018 10:35 PM | Updated: 13th Jun 2018 6:41 AM

UPDATE, 6.40am: A MAN who was seen falling into the Richmond River at Woodburn last night remains missing despite a major search and rescue operation.

The operation initially commenced around 9pm last night following a report of a 45-year-old male who was seen falling into the Richmond River.

The Woodburn SES unit deployed boats and spotlights, and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter assisted from the air.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Doug Conners said this morning the operation was "ongoing" and would resume this morning with assistance from the SES.

Police divers will also be arriving from Sydney during the morning to join the search.
More information to come.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services are conducting a search of the Richmond River at Woodburn.

Residents are reporting the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, SES and police have been searching the river by air and boat with spotlights since about 9pm.

Resident Samantha Elley said she heard emergency services were searching for a person in the river.

She said they were alerted to the search by sirens and the helicopter flying low overhead with search lights on.

missing person northern rivers emergency services richmond river woodburn
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Native title delays work to protect homes from rising seas

    Native title delays work to protect homes from rising seas

    News NATIVE title is one of the issues delaying a project intended to save homes from falling into the sea.

    Keep tabs on the latest news with this great digital deal

    Keep tabs on the latest news with this great digital deal

    News Samsung tablet sweetens the deal

    • 13th Jun 2018 6:44 AM
    Coutts Crossing could soon have two names

    premium_icon Coutts Crossing could soon have two names

    News Public meeting held into Coutts Crossing name change debate

    Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

    premium_icon Disqualified rider leads police on high speed pursuit

    Crime Chase reached speeds of 150km/h on Gwydir Highway

    Local Partners