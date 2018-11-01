River to take on the spelling world by the book

CASTING A SPELL: Yamba Public School's River Robinson is on his way to Sydney for the third year in a row to the Premier's Spelling Bee challenge.

CASTING A SPELL: Yamba Public School's River Robinson is on his way to Sydney for the third year in a row to the Premier's Spelling Bee challenge. Adam Hourigan

HE'S conquered Kilimanjaro, and tomorrow River Robinson will try to conquer the highest peak again.

And to him, avalanche is just another word like the rest he's spelled.

The Year 5 student from Yamba Public School will represent the North Coast in this year's Premier's Spelling Bee challenge - for the third straight year.

"In Year 3 I came fourth and last year I came seventh. I hope it's third time lucky,” he laughed.

It wasn't easy to get there. In the regional final, River had to spell through 12 extra rounds of "unseen” words, successfully spelling Kilimanjaro to take the win.

River is quietly confident of his chances this year, saying he feels more lucky this year after reading the book.

Which book?

"I actually read the whole dictionary this year,” he said.

"I started in early June and I finished it in September.”

To say River is passionate about his words might be an understatement, but he said it's something he carries through all his studies.

"I'd go in maths competitions too, if there was one,” he laughed.

"But spelling is pretty cool. It's interesting how different all the words and pronunciations all are.

"There's some pretty tricky ones.”

River will compete in Sydney in the competition against students from across the state. The competition can last up to three hours.

He said he still got nervous before the first word.

"Once I get the practice word, it'll be fine,” he said.