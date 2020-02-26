River tragedy: ‘Archie Bear blessed so many’

Archie Green (right), who was fatally injured after being thrown from an inflatable tube at Orford, pictured with little brother Maison Green (left). Picture: SUPPLIED

THE family of a Lauderdale boy who died after a tragic boating incident on the Prosser River have shared their heartache at the loss of their "Archie Bear".

Archie James Green, 7, "passed away peacefully" on Monday night at the Royal Hobart Hospital, his family confirmed in a statement provided to the Mercury on Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi Catholic School student was attending a birthday celebration in Orford with his mum Hayley and younger brother Maison on Sunday afternoon when tragedy struck.

The family told the Mercury Archie and Maison were on a ski biscuit being towed by a boat when they were both thrown off.

"Maison fell into the water, while Archie unfortunately hit the river bank/rocks," the statement read.

"Archie sustained life-threatening injuries and was resuscitated multiple times by his mother."

An image of Archie Green taken on the day of the incident. He had just recently lost his two front teeth. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archie was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital by helicopter with Ms Green by his side.

Dad Damien, a federal aviation firefighter, was at work at the time.

Surgery was performed on his leg and arm, but he succumbed to his inoperable injuries on Monday surrounded by family.

His heartbroken parents were comforted by the knowledge their son was "incredibly loving".

"Archie Bear blessed so many people with his character and love," the family statement said.

"Archie wore his heart on his sleeve, adored when his family would visit, especially his cousins, and would give a special wink at random times just to let us know he loved us."

The Green family said Archie (right) shared a “special bond” with his little brother Maison (left). Picture: SUPPLIED

They said he was a huge fan of Lego and superheroes, and loved his pyjamas, always putting them on as soon as he walked through the door after school.

"He had a special bond with his brother Maison, but would always have a trick up his sleeve to hide his Lego," they said.

"He also had an amazing memory and his favourite experiences were going away on family holidays."

Corpus Christi principal Clynton Scharvi on Tuesday confirmed families at the Bellerive school had been notified of the tragedy.

"Our community is deeply saddened at the news of the death of one of our students," Mr Scharvi said.

"Our prayers are with Archie's family at this distressing time."

He said counselling and pastoral care would be provided to students, their families and staff.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, but police believe a 43-year-old man lost control of the boat towing the ski biscuit.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.