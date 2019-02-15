Riverfront investment under spotlight to unlock potential

BIG EVENT: Upgraded facilities and electrical infrastructure will allow Grafton's Memorial Park to host bigger, more frequent events.

Adam Hourigan

THE recent commitments by the Labor Party to invest in Memorial Park and the Grafton CBD if they win government has sharpened focus on how the river front is utilised.

Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith believed that any investment in the park would be a positive step and should include provisions for improving the capability to hold events.

"There has always been a push to get more events at Memorial Park," he said.

Having had experience staging events in the park as part of the Jacaranda Festival, Mr Smith pointed out the need to upgrade electrical infrastructure in the park.

"There is a problem with electricity, there is just not enough to power," he said.

"All the lighting, staging and food vans for the two or three days are powered by two massive generators on pallets.

"It works but just adds to the cost and it doesn't look good either."

Investment would bring a much-needed boost to the river-front area and allow it to become an increasingly attractive place to stage events.

"It's not just about the festival, it will enable more events to be staged at other times of the year," Mr Smith said.

"It is a top spot and under-utilised. It is an asset that could open up to other areas like the staging of twilight markets."

The Crown Hotel's Shane Masters echoed those sentiments, saying investment in the park would be great for the town and a great way to get people down to the river front.

"I think upgrading the toilets, electricity and a little in the way of lighting would be a good idea - it's a bit dark in there at night," he said.

"From our perspective we would be all for any investment into the area."

The announcement last week by Labor candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert was welcomed by Clarence Valley Council. General manager Ashley Lindsay indicated priority would be given to replacing the current amenities.

"The priority would be the upgrade of the toilet facilities ... the toilets here have outlived their life I think," he said.

"It needs to be upgraded with better accessibility for people with disabilities to access the amenities."