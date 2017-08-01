Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

BUYING a house in the Clarence Valley has always been considered a cheap alternative to big cities like Syndey and Brisbane.

However, there are still a few areas in the Clarence Valley that reach high figures, with some properties in Yamba reaching the millions.

The riverfront property at 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba has the highest price tag of more than $3million.

The five bedroom, four bathroom property is described as 3554 square metres of paradise on the Clarence River.

Boasting 180 degrees of river views and deep river frontage to allow for larger vessels and a large pontoon and private boat ramp.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 105 River Street, Maclean

In Maclean, it's 105 River St with the most expensive price tag at $830,000.

With two separate residents on the block, one Federation style and one Victorian, they property offers a beautiful mix of the old and new.

The property is currently known at Kingstudio and operates as a bed and breakfast, art gallery and printmaking studio.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 42 McHugh Street, Grafton

Waterfront properties seem to attract the highest price tags in many locations, including Grafton where 42 McHugh St is up for sale for $770,000.

Described as a cool, calm and sophisticated home with a Hamptons edge, the home has an attached flat that could be used as a bed and breakfast, teenagers retried or a home office.

Gulmarrad and Townsend have had a surge in the housing market in the past 12 months with the area breaking records.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 43 King Parrot, Gulmarrad

Currently, the highest listing in Gulmarrad has a price tag of $605,000 on King Parrot Parade.

The brick and tile home is set on a acre of land which offers a tranquil lifestyle of of rural residential living.

The four bedroom, two bathroom home is only 15 minutes from Brooms Head and only five minutes from the Clarence River.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend

In Townsend it's 5 Celtic Circuit Townsend that is up for sale for $473,000.

The large family home is located within the Columbus Estate in Townsend with schools shops, day care and a park within a one kilometre radius.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 146 Main Street, Wooli

But it's the beachfront properties in Wooli that get the highest price tag with 146 Main St, Wooli listed at $680,000.

The property boasts three bedrooms with a self contained unit attached with room for boats and outdoor entertaining space.

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 21 Riverview Street, Iluka

In Iluka, $675,000 will get you a three bedroom, one bathroom house on Riverview St, close to the Clarence River.

Renovated inside and out, the owner has spared no expense to help the house stand out in Iluka.

Not to mention the huge shed which will park four or more cars or boats, trailers and caravans.

Information based off listings available on realestate.com.au.