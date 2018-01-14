Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Riverfront property is the whole package

PICTURESQUE: 89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle.
PICTURESQUE: 89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle. Clarence Property Agents
by Caitlan Charles

Perched on the edge of the Clarence River, 89 Sanders Rd Whiteman Creek has everything you could dream of if you want to live on the riverfront with privacy, space to grow a garden and have animals.

Fiona Beamer, Clarence Property Agents principal, said the property is really the whole package.

"A lot of properties build on the rider do flood around them or it goes under them, but because of where this house is situation on the bank, the water doesn't come up,” she said.

"The house just sits there, poised beautifully and it gets a really beautiful view of the river.”

89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle.
89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle. Clarence Property Agents

Despite it looking like a historic Queenslander, the house is new, with all the bells and whistles, including a granny flat below.

"The beauty of that is most of the older places are timber and have to be maintained but this is made of more modern materials so there is less maintenance,” Ms Beamer said.

"I've had some good interest given it's price tag, I've done a number of inspections with a variety of people. Buyers from Sydney, some from the Gold Coast, we have had an offer on it but it was below what the vendor was expecting.

"It's a premium property, everything you would expect it would have for a premium price tag. It's got the acreage, it's beautifully maintained, it's got a magnificent house on it which is presented beautifully.

"Everyone is truly impressed by the property. Just from the moment you drive own the hill, because you're entering the property from above... and all of a sudden it appears and there is an absolutely stunning property.”

The house, which has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a kitchenette in the granny flat on the lower level, could suited for a family, professional couple, a retired couple with visiting grandchildren, guests or extended family.

The property is 47 acres with polished timber flooring throughout, decorative fretwork, bay windows, multiple doors leading to the verandah is a 10 to 15 minute drive from Grafton and is under an hour away from Yamba and Wooli beaches.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

Break-ins hit Grafton

Break-ins hit Grafton

"Hopefully we will be able to get some fingerprints and evidence from the CCTV cameras."

Walters in right mindset for pro junior debut

Dakoda Walters gets some air during his recent trip to Hawaii with the Billabong Bloodlines team.

After a breakout year, Dakoda Walters is ready to start 2018 right.

A berry tasty way to socialise with the pick of the bunch

BERRY FRESH: Orara Downs Blueberries is a family owned business in Grafton.

Orara Downs welcomes everyone to come and pick fresh blueberries.

Gale force winds to hit the North Coast

Gale force winds are set to hit the North Coast from this afternoon.

Bom issues severe weather warning.

Local Partners

Opposite the Yamba Marina

20 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 Auction

Great location opposite the marina in Yamba, walking distance to CBD and beaches. Two story home on 765m2 block with big back yard. Upstairs has two bedrooms with...

Villa with Views over the Pool

5-15 Shores Drive, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 $333,000

Attractive two bedroom two bathroom villa situated in a secure Mediterranean style complex with your own private entrance gate to the inground pool. Surrounded by...

The New Year has never looked better!!!

22 Grey Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 Fastrak

Our Owners have 1 thing in mind- SELL! Situated in the much sought after area of South Grafton this beautiful immaculately kept 7 years young home is what you...

REDUCED AND READY TO MOVE!!!!

4 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $385,000

It goes without saying that Daniels Close and is its adjoining Street of Fairway Drive offer some of South Grafton's finest homes. This quiet no-through Street...

YOU HAVE TO KNOW WHEN TO POUNCE!

29 DOBIE STREET, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 Fastrak

When our sellers came to list this amazing and very substantial property we couldn't be happier with what they had to say; "Just get it sold" - And that we...

Good Things Come In Threes

25 Wooli Street, Yamba 2464

House 7 3 1 Auction

Three units in one building with river views, right in town! It doesn't get any better than this. Being one of the most unique offerings we have seen in our...

1,549m2 Of Real Estate Gold!

276 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 4 $545,000

At a time when the availability of good quality real estate can be challenging to find, and a time when lot sizes seem to be getting smaller rather than larger...

On Top Of The World

2/37 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 3 1 $730,000

Prominently positioned high on Yamba Hill with captivating views of the ocean and coastline, this truly impressive apartment offers everything that the perfect...

FINALISING ESTATE

70 Hunter Street, Glen Innes 2370

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in the quiet and convenient Hunter Street, only a short walk to Glen Innes High School, Showground and under 1.5Km from the main street, this home is...

MUST BE SOLD!

17 Orara Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Make no mistake, this isn't a marketing gimmick - an urgent sale is required and we are entertaining ALL offers! Consisting of a low set design well and truly...

$55m property mogul Nathan Birch’s surprising admission

Property investor Nathan Birch and his mum at her home in Western Sydney’s Mt Druitt on Seven’s Sunday Night.

Property investor Nathan Birch hits back at mortgage default reports

Home ownership could soar

Generic housing Rural View. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

Australia could see the highest percentage of owners since 1991

Why city slickers could be keen to relocate to Gladstone

Gladstone Marina.

Council is constantly preparing for a population boom.

TOUGH MARKET: Holiday houses become long-term rentals

FOR RENT: 11 Oceania Court in Yamba is one of the properties available for rent.

Cheap rentals scarce in Yamba