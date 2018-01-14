Riverfront property is the whole package

PICTURESQUE: 89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle.

Perched on the edge of the Clarence River, 89 Sanders Rd Whiteman Creek has everything you could dream of if you want to live on the riverfront with privacy, space to grow a garden and have animals.

Fiona Beamer, Clarence Property Agents principal, said the property is really the whole package.

"A lot of properties build on the rider do flood around them or it goes under them, but because of where this house is situation on the bank, the water doesn't come up,” she said.

"The house just sits there, poised beautifully and it gets a really beautiful view of the river.”

Despite it looking like a historic Queenslander, the house is new, with all the bells and whistles, including a granny flat below.

"The beauty of that is most of the older places are timber and have to be maintained but this is made of more modern materials so there is less maintenance,” Ms Beamer said.

"I've had some good interest given it's price tag, I've done a number of inspections with a variety of people. Buyers from Sydney, some from the Gold Coast, we have had an offer on it but it was below what the vendor was expecting.

"It's a premium property, everything you would expect it would have for a premium price tag. It's got the acreage, it's beautifully maintained, it's got a magnificent house on it which is presented beautifully.

"Everyone is truly impressed by the property. Just from the moment you drive own the hill, because you're entering the property from above... and all of a sudden it appears and there is an absolutely stunning property.”

The house, which has six bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a kitchenette in the granny flat on the lower level, could suited for a family, professional couple, a retired couple with visiting grandchildren, guests or extended family.

The property is 47 acres with polished timber flooring throughout, decorative fretwork, bay windows, multiple doors leading to the verandah is a 10 to 15 minute drive from Grafton and is under an hour away from Yamba and Wooli beaches.