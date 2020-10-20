Menu
The former Cafe Boulevard site in Maclean is currently under offer
Riverfront site snapped up for under $350K

Jenna Thompson
20th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
THE former Cafe Boulevard site located in the heart of Maclean is under offer according to LJ Hooker real estate agent Kieran Mulvhill.

“There was a solid amount of interest for a long time, and multiple buyers, though Covid did set everything to a snail’s pace for a while there,” he said.

The 607sqm riverfront site at 193 River Street was listed at $330,000 which Mr Mulvhill said was a reasonable price for Maclean’s real estate market.

“The price might seem like it’s on the higher end for Maclean but it’s fair market value given the flexibility of the site,” he said.

Mr Mulvill confirmed there was DA approval for a generous sized commercial building at ground level with two spacious upstairs apartments taking in the views over the Clarence River.

The site originally housed a heritage facade commercial property and residential space upstairs. However, in February 2006, fire destroyed the building.

Three years later, owner Dale James announced the site should be considered for a new supermarket. However, this never came to fruition.

