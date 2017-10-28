Telstra Riverlight Festival set to light the place up

READY TO CELEBRATE: Tayla Willis, Caitlin Blinman, Jacaranda candidate and Telstra rep Alana Gordon, Brooklyn Roach, Kayla Ellis (front) Tristan Boney, Jackson Craig, Tanisha Martin strike a pose getting ready to show their skills at the Telstra Riverlight Festival next week.

READY TO CELEBRATE: Tayla Willis, Caitlin Blinman, Jacaranda candidate and Telstra rep Alana Gordon, Brooklyn Roach, Kayla Ellis (front) Tristan Boney, Jackson Craig, Tanisha Martin strike a pose getting ready to show their skills at the Telstra Riverlight Festival next week. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE name may have changed, but next Friday night the show in front of the mighty Clarence River will be just as spectacular.

Formerly known as the Venetian Carnival, the Telstra Riverlight Festival will showcase the best in local and national talent on the river near Memorial Park. Entertainment will start at 5.30pm with children from local schools dancing, singing, and playing music for the audience.

The main act for the night will be the Pitt Family Circus, who will put on two sets of skilful acrobatics, dexterous juggling, marvellous music, high trapeze, surprising stunts and plenty of laughs.

The night finishes with a spectacular fireworks display about 8.45pm.

Entry is by gold coin donation, and there will be a host of food options available for dinner while you watch the show.

Reserved seating can be purchased through the Jacaranda website and there will be plenty of free seating/picnic areas available in the park.