Rivers on flood watch as wet summer continues

Leans Bridge in the Bellingen Shire at 11.30am, January 4. Photo from Bellingen Shire Council.

A number of local waterways are on flood watch as rainfall is forecast to hit the Coffs Coast late today (January 4).

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning re-issued a flood watch for the Orara, Bellingen and Kalang rivers.

This is due to a low pressure trough lying through inland NSW, which is moving easterly and is expected to impact the Mid North Coast as well as the Hunter over the coming days.

The catchments are likely to be affected by minor flooding as they are already saturated from recent rainfall.

Video: The Orara River floods in Glenreagh in mid-December.

The Orara River hit the moderate flood level this morning as creeks overflowed, cutting off road access across the Coffs Coast hinterland. At 10am the river level at Glenreagh was 9.3m and rising.

The Bellinger River reached minor flood levels over the weekend, peaking at 3.39m at Thora at 3am Sunday before falling below the minor flood level of 3m by 8pm.

A strong wind warning is also in place for the Coffs Coast today (January 4).

It has been a wet summer on the Coffs Coast, with Bureau of Meterology statistics revealing that the area received 476.4mm of rain during December.

The Coffs Coast experienced rain on most days, with the heaviest falls of 150.6mm recorded on December 12.

December's wet weather resulted in local waterways particularly in Bellingen and the West Coffs hinterland flooding, cutting off roads and bridges.

Below is an image of Lavender's Bridge taken in mid-December at the peak of the rainfall.

Lavenders Bridge at Bellingen went well under water during the floods in mid-December. Photo by Janine Watson.

Flood Safety Advice:

The Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings are issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which BoM provides a flood warning service.



Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.