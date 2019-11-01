Riverside precinct set for massive festival weekend

THE stage is set for a huge weekend of Jacarnda Festival events at Memorial Park in Grafton.

The Telstra and Blanchards RiverLIGHT gets the festivities underway on Friday night with a variety showcase of the best Clarence Valley performing talent on show.

The evening's finale is a breath-taking fireworks display reflected in the waters of the Clarence River.

Reserved seating for $10 is available to ensure you get the perfect view of the River Stage, or bring a picnic rug and sit in front of the big screen at Memorial Park.

The stage is set for a huge two days of Jacaranda Festival events at Memorial Park in Grafton with RiverLIGHT on Friday night and Jacarok on Saturday, November 1 and 2, 2019. Bill North

Then on Saturday The Daily Examiner is proud to present Jacarok and Riverfeast at Memorial Park.

One ticket (adults $15, $5 under 16) provides full access to both events. However entry is free before 2pm (includes wristband pass-out).

Live music starts at 11am and features an epic line up of local and touring artists across two stages. The River Stage is the largest set-up ever attempted at the location, while the Youth Stage will feature up and coming on the upper level.

There are no less than 15 gourmet food trucks for Riverfeast, while there is also a separate bar area where you can watch the bands.

JACAROK

River Stage

11.20am: The Ruperts

12.10pm: Ryan Martin Trio

1pm: Dan Tuite

1.50pm: Sonny james

2.30pm: Ritchie Jameson

3.30pm: Salt + Steel

4.20pm: The OUtcome

5.20pm: Georgia Grae

7pm: The Moonshiners

8.15pm: Red Bee

9.30pm: Joe Terror

Youth Stage

11am: Shiann Broderick

11.50am: Maeve Grant

12.40pm: Guitarchestra

1.30pm: Ryan Kemp

2.10pm: Minimal Aesthetic

3pm: Henry White

3.50pm: Fin O'Neil

4.50pm: Annelise Rachel

7.45pm: Tatiana Fenton

9pm: Gracie Donsworth