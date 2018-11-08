Riverside redevelopment takes major step forward

Cutting through the Maclean levee behind the Maclean Hotel as part of works to open the river to the public.

Cutting through the Maclean levee behind the Maclean Hotel as part of works to open the river to the public. Clarence Valley Council

WORK on the redevelopment of the Maclean riverside precinct took a major step forward as a section of the levee wall was brought down as part of preparations for the installation of two river viewing platforms.

The platforms, which will be similar to the one constructed at McLachlan Park, form part of the redevelopment from MacNaughton Place to the rear of the Maclean Hotel and will include include 150 metres of pathway, a retaining wall and garden plants, park benches, more than 60 trees and shrubs and a retractable section of levee wall to provide easy access to the river, as well as lighting.

Contractors knocked out a section of levee wall behind the Maclean Hotel to allow pile driving equipment to enter the site today, and Clarence Valley Council project manager, Justin Menzies, said the the two river viewing platforms that would extend into the river from the path would be the main feature of the redevelopment.

Cutting through the Maclean levee behind the Maclean Hotel as part of works to open the river to the public. Clarence Valley Council

"These will be similar to the platform in McLachlan Park and will be a great area to experience the beauty of the river," he said.

"But for work to start we need to knock a hole in the levee so we can get the machinery in to drive the piles."

He said 4x9m piles would be delivered to an area behind the Maclean Hotel on Monday from 6am and a further 5x9m piles would be delivered to an area around MacNaughton Place.

As a result, the car park behind the hotel will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and there will be some control measures in place at MacNaugton Place.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but hope people recognise it will be for the long-term benefit of the town," he said.

"Most Maclean residents have long wanted to have better access to the river and this is part of the process.

"I expect that when the work is complete this area will be one of the most popular green spaces in town."

Work is expected to be complete about April 2019.