RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.
Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave. Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
ROADS and Maritime have confirmed a bone was found while carrying out excavations for the new Grafton Bridge.

Yesterday a source told The Daily Examiner a body may have been found at the construction site.

A RMS spokesperson said as soon as they discovered a bone while carrying out excavation work.

"Work was immediately stopped in the area where the bone was found and NSW Police were informed," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime is working with police and the area will remain closed until further notice.

"Work in other areas of the project will continue."

Topics:  bridge site fulton hogan grafton bridge rms road and maritime

