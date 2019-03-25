RMS make decision on Gulmarrad asphalt batching plant

PROPOSED BATCH PLANT: The location of a new temporary proposed asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad.

PROPOSED BATCH PLANT: The location of a new temporary proposed asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Ln, Gulmarrad. Roads and Maritime Services

ROADS and Maritime Services has confirmed it will use a site at Gulmarrad for a temporary batch plant to supply asphalt for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

A spokesperson said the community was invited to provide feedback on the proposed McIntyres Lane site in February this year.

"Following a review last year of asphalt supply for the project, Roads and Maritime identified a temporary batch plant would be needed to supply asphalt for the section of the upgrade between Tucabia and Maclean," the spokesperson said

"The McIntyres Lane site, just west of the overpass bridge, was found to be the most suitable location because it satisfied all technical requirements, met all conditions of approval and has suitable site access from the existing highway."

The spokesperson said the Gulmarrad site had been operating as a construction compound for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade since 2016.

"The project team will soon start work on the temporary asphalt batch plant at McIntyres Lane. Early work will involve installing environmental controls, including water treatment facilities and air quality gauges, and building temporary foundations," the spokesperson said.

"Asphalt will be supplied from the temporary batch plant until 2020 and the site will be restored at the end of the project."

About 170,000 tonnes of asphalt will be supplied by temporary batch plants at Gulmarrad and Mororo for the section of the highway upgrade between Tucabia and Devils Pulpit.

Existing permanent asphalt batch plants at Alstonville and Coffs Harbour will also supply asphalt needed for the upgrade, including to sections north of Devils Pulpit and south of Tucabia.