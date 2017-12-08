Menu
RMS paints lines on highway after complaint

The Yamba interchange has been upgraded further following a Daily Examiner article on the dangerous merging lane heading north across the Harwood Bridge
by Caitlan Charles

AFTER a Lower Clarence resident nearly had a head-on collision at the Yamba Interchange when a truck came into her lane to avoid a bus who hadn't seen the merging lane, Roads and Maritime have finally cleaned up the intersection and added new line markings.

Earlier this week, a regular Pacific Highway motorist told the Daily Examiner her legs went jelly as she realised that could have been the end of her.

"It took me a second to realise it was swerving out of the way of a bus that had just entered the highway (heading north) from the clover leaf," she said.

"It seems the bus didn't enter the highway from the merge lane but directly into the line of traffic, but unluckily the truck was there already."

Now, the resident has got back in touch with The Daily Examiner and said RMS has done night works to paint new lines on the road at the Yamba interchange.

RMS responded to the initial concern of the resident, stating all aspects of the temporary interchange are designed to their specifications

pacific highway rms roads and maritime yamba yamba interchange

Grafton Daily Examiner
