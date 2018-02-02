RMS plans to improve safety

TRAFFIC ANALYSIS: Roads and Maritime Services has installed speed classification devices at various locations on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

ROADS and Maritime Services has this week installed speed classification devices at various locations on the Pacific Highway including the southern and northern approaches to Ulmarra.

"The devices measure speed, number and type of vehicles travelling along the highway and will be in place for a minimum of two weeks,” an RMS spokesperson said.

"The data collected will be used to inform any proposed safety improvements before the town is bypassed in 2020, as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.”

The devices have been the result of a meeting last month between Ulmarra residents, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Roads and Maritime Services' director northern region John Alexander to find a temporary solution about the notorious blackspot until more permanent measures could be put in place.