VIDEO: Take a virtual tour across the new Grafton bridge

by Caitlan Charles
2nd Nov 2016 1:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Nov 2016 10:53 AM
THE Roads and Maritime Service have released a 360 degree video of what it will be like to drive across the bridge.

WITH the first sod turned on the new Grafton bridge, the 

The new bridge will have two lanes, but enough space that the bridge can be widened to four lanes in the future to account for population and traffic increases.

Included in the design is a new cycle path, pedestrian crossing and a noise wall.

With the introduction of the new bridge, the original bridge will have weight and size restrictions applied to it.

At the turning of the first sod, Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the new bridge will increase the capacity for the number of vehicles that can cross the river each day.

"It is vital for over 27,000 motorists travelling between Grafton and South Grafton every day, as well as the freight industry along Summerland Way."

The new bridge is set to be completed in 2019.

>> REVEALED: Construction timeline for new Grafton bridge

grafton bridge new grafton bridge rms
Grafton Daily Examiner

