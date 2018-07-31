RMS reveals need for two asphalt plants for highway stretch

Iluka and Woombah residents gather near the site of a proposed asphalt plant near the Iluka turnoff. They are unhappy about the traffic problems and the lack of consultation over the location of the plant.

THE RMS has revealed it will build at least two asphalt batching plants near the Pacific Highway, most likely between Tyndale and the Iluka turnoff, next year.

Pacific Highway general manager Bob Higgins said the RMS has pressed the pause button on construction of one plant at Woombah, but the need to supply the Glenugie to Iluka Rd turnoff section with 170,000 tonnes of asphalt would require two plants.

He said the RMS would review the supply strategy for the manufacture and delivery of asphalt on the stretch of highway upgrade after protests from the Woombah community.

But Mr Higgins said if push came to shove when the RMS review decided on locations, residents' objections would take second place to the technical needs of the project.

He said the stretch of road was more "constrained” than others by technical demands.

"The section between Tyndale and the Iluka Rd turnoff will require the majority of the asphalt - 123,000 tonnes,” he said.

"Being able to have the plants close to the worksite is the most practical because it saves thousands of truck journeys over local roads.

"Even though the asphalt plants are temporary - they are not as easy to move as other plants, so flooding is an issue for us. We cannot site them where there is a risk of flooding. That makes this area particularly constrained for us.”

Mr Higgins said the production levels of each plant were about 50,000 tonnes, which meant the RMS would need two in the area to supply the asphalt during construction.

He said work had already begun finding sites, which could include the current Woombah site if none better became available.

Mr Higgins said the review would look at traffic, environment and community issues as well as safety and economic concerns.

"While the project team reviews the asphalt supply strategy, they will meet with potentially impacted residents as possible sites are considered,” he said.

Following the review of the strategy, any locations new or already identified for temporary asphalt batch plants will involve community consultation.

Up to Christmas the RMS would be able to source its asphalt needs of about 4000 tonnes from plants to the north and south of the section.