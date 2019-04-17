RMS reveals traffic hotspot predictions for Easter break

Statistics show when and where you can expect traffic delays over the next few days.

USING traffic data and analytics, RMS are providing predictions for when and where motorists can expect traffic congestion over the Easter break.

It's no secret traffic spikes during the Easter holidays, and traffic flow information from previous years shows Good Friday and Easter Monday will be the busiest days to travel on any highway along the coastline.

Those travelling northbound will experience short delays at Coffs Harbour tomorrow, Thursday, from noon to dusk, and ten minute delays throughout Friday.

Northbound drivers will also experience ten minute delays at Woodburn on Friday and Monday morning.

The longest delay - at a massive 40 minutes - will face motorists travelling north at Woodburn from noon to 3pm on Monday.

Those travelling southbound will experience up to 20 minute delays from both Friday morning to afternoon at Woodburn.

Short delays are predicted for southbound traffic at Coffs Harbour on Monday morning.

RMS Director of Regional Operations Anna Andrews has urged holidaymakers to use the statistics to plan ahead.

"We've used a combination of traffic data from previous years and predictive analytics to help motorists better understand what to expect on their journeys," she said.

Ms Andrews said the same method was used for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"It's important to remember the delay information is in addition to the time it would take to travel through these areas on an average day," Ms Andrews said.

NORTHERN NSW EASTER TRAFFIC DELAYS

Coffs Harbour Northbound:

- 5 minute delays on Thursday from 12pm-6pm.

- 10 minute delays on Friday from 10am-3pm.

Coffs Harbour Southbound:

- 5 minute delays on Monday from 10am-12pm, followed by 10 minute delays until 3pm.

Woodburn Northbound:

- 10 minute delays on Friday from 10am-3pm.

- 10 minute delays on Monday from 10am-12pm, followed by 40 minute delays until 3pm, then 15 minute delays until 6pm.

Woodburn Southbound:

- 10 minute delays on Friday from 6am-10am, followed by 20 minute delays until 12pm, then 15 minute delays until 3pm.

- 10 minute delays on Monday from 10am-12pm, followed by 15 minute delays until 3pm.

Click here for hotspot predictions across NSW.