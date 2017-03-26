29°
RMS road works continue

Jarrard Potter
| 26th Mar 2017 3:30 PM
RMS has urged motorists to be aware of changed traffic conditions
RMS has urged motorists to be aware of changed traffic conditions

MAINTENANCE work on Mororo Bridge on the Pacific Hwy at Chatsworth will begin today, with Roads and Maritime Services advising motorists of changed traffic conditions for the essential work.

The northbound bridge will be closed for bridge barrier repairs to improve safety for motorists.

Work will be carried out from Monday to Thursday March 30 between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

Additional work will be carried out between Thursday 6 and Friday 7 April from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control, lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

During work hours, motorists travelling northbound will be detoured via Mororo Bridge southbound.

The northbound bridge will reopen outside work hours with a reduced speed limit of 60kmh.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, keep to reduced speed limits and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

In other road works, RMS will be resurfacing roadworks on the Pacific Highway from Swan Lane to Centenary Drive, North Clarenza, until April 6, weather permitting.

There will be minor delays experienced while driving through the work site.

Road users are asked to observe all warning signs, adhere to any directions given by traffic controllers and reduce speed accordingly, especially when travelling through the gravel sections.

Various worksite traffic control arrangements and 24 hour/day temporary speed reductions will be in place for the safety of workers and all road users until Thursday April 6.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  mororo bridge pacific highway rms roads and maritime services road works

